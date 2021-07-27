Video footage of the huge queue outside Pryzm nightclub has divided opinion among readers sharing their views on our Facebook page.

Here's what you had to say about the issue...

Ruth Andrews: "Football was on not long ago and I didn’t see people complaining about that, no masks, 60k fans Wembley, pubs full of fans, etc.. need I go on… and that was before restrictions were lifted! Oh but was this ok cos it was the football."

The queue outside Pryzm in Leeds on Saturday.

Mark Zimba: "Great to see people out again."

Louise Riley: "And they'll expect the NHS to save their lives, when they're already at breaking point."

Susanne Armitage: "When it goes back into lockdown at Christmas, who they gonna blame?!"

Holly Santaniello: "Why are you blaming people for living their lives after getting the go ahead?!"

Johnny Harmer: "Fantastic to see people back enjoying life and living it their way."

Liz Harrison: "Ye and carry on like this we will be in lockdown again and who's fault is it?"

Elaine Haley Rushfirth: "They are young and missing all the years they should be living it up. Let them enjoy themselves."

Clari Patty: "Restrictions have been lifted. The nightclub is open. Are we seriously suggesting that people are going to choose to not go and still stay at home. Ridiculous!!"

Trudie Canavan: "Good, great to see people having fun."

