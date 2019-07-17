Time to arrest Extinction Rebellion’s left-wing agitators in Leeds and send them one-way to Beijing – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Schofield, Garforth.

IF I had parked my car across Neville Street in Leeds a week or so ago, one of the busiest roads into the city centre, and then thrown the keys into the river Aire and attached a sign which said “Save the planet”, I’m pretty sure that, within minutes, I would have been arrested for causing an obstruction.

Police at this week's extinction Rebellion protest in Leeds - should they be taking a tougher stance?

Bill Carmichael: Why we must all condemn the Extinction Revolution and stinking hypocrisy pf ‘do as I say, not as I do’ environmentalists

Please can someone tell me why these left-wing agitators who call themselves “Extinction Rebellion” are allowed to get away with it. It seems to me that the police have decided to do nothing while this rabble stick two fingers up at normal law-abiding folk.

Why the words ‘ban fracking; will define the next election as environmentalists mobilise in Yorkshire

It’s about time these protesters got a life so the rest of us, who have one, can go about our normal daily life. I suppose the politically correct reply will be “we don’t want to upset anyone”.

The Extinction Rebellion protest in Leeds.

Do people in Leeds support Extinction Rebellion? Yours views and reactions

Well for what it’s worth, I, and a great many other Leeds inhabitants, are very upset.

The Government recently announced a date for this country to be carbon neutral within the next few decades – the only western country to do so. Surely this is something we should be proud of?

If these champions of the environment wish to be taken seriously, perhaps they should all go to Tiananmen Square in Beijing (and take their yellow boat with them).

I, for one, would cheer them all the way.