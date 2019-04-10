The Yorkshire Post says: Hospital heroes – the volunteers who give a helping hand to the NHS

As REGULAR letters to The Yorkshire Post testify, the care and compassion provided at the region’s hospitals continues to be exemplary despite the daily pressures.

Yet doctors and nurses would be the first to admit that they could not do their work so effectively without the army of volunteers, from people serving teas to charity fundraisers, who give time back to the NHS.

For this reason, we’re pleased to endorse the Royal Voluntary Service’s campaign to recruit a new generation of hospital helpers as well as people to be part of continuing campaigns, again championed by this newspaper, to combat loneliness. It’s a win-win for the county. Not only will volunteers derive immense personal satisfaction from helping others, but participants also benefit from increased self-confidence.

It shouldn’t just be an aspiration for Yorkshire to have the most patient-friendly health services in the UK; it should be an ambition.