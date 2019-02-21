The Yorkshire Post says: Action stations – getting the North back on track

Business and political pressure needs to be maintained to transform the region's rail services.
Business and political pressure needs to be maintained to transform the region's rail services.
GIVEN how this region’s railways don’t have a track record for time-keeping, whether it be trains running on time or the decision-making of politicians, the report published today by Northern business leaders is a welcome arrival.

It makes a very strong economic case for Northern Powerhouse Rail – the long-overdue scheme intended to transform services between towns and cities here.

For, while there is a growing groundswell of support, business and political pressure is vital when the Department for Transport, preoccupied with HS2, is at the mercy of one Chris Grayling who favours a second Crossrail line for London when the first route is still to open because it is so late – and over-budget. The stronger the case, the harder it  will be for London-centric ministers to say ‘no’ to  the North.