The Yorkshire Post says: Action stations – getting the North back on track

GIVEN how this region’s railways don’t have a track record for time-keeping, whether it be trains running on time or the decision-making of politicians, the report published today by Northern business leaders is a welcome arrival.

It makes a very strong economic case for Northern Powerhouse Rail – the long-overdue scheme intended to transform services between towns and cities here.

For, while there is a growing groundswell of support, business and political pressure is vital when the Department for Transport, preoccupied with HS2, is at the mercy of one Chris Grayling who favours a second Crossrail line for London when the first route is still to open because it is so late – and over-budget. The stronger the case, the harder it will be for London-centric ministers to say ‘no’ to the North.