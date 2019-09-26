The best way to honour Jo Cox's memory is to remember we have more in common than the politics which divides us - YEP says

Jo Cox was far more than a tragic headline - she was a friend, sister, mother, wife and community pioneer.

But the best way of honouring her, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday evening, would be by "getting Brexit done".

The Great Get Together in Heckmondwike earlier this year, which is one of the many projects set up in Jo Cox's memory

The comment sent ripples through the House of Commons.

But more than three years after Jo was murdered, it is easy for those a world away from the terraced streets and factories of Batley & Spen to forget the ripples still echoing through the community today.

Jo's name is more than a Twitter trend or a political scoring point to be thrown around.

To the pockets of the constituency Jo served, it's the reason someone managed to secure a safe council house, got much-needed medical diagnoses for their children, or even just felt listened to for a change.

Kim Leadbeater (centre) at the Jo Cox Way bike ride earlier this year

Trauma from events as tragic as that which happened on June 16, 2016, isn't something experienced by the nearest and dearest, or even a week of people laying flowers.

It recurs for years after, and comments like the Prime Minister's which appear completely ignorant of this are a shame to Jo's memory.

Jo's legacy appears everywhere today in the form of huge nationwide projects like the Great Get Together and the Jo Cox Foundation - which this week marks its third anniversary - to small, grassroots projects in the area inspired by the late MP's passion for unlocking its potential.

Graeme Rayner is a Batley & Spen constituent involved in the local choir, who released their single 'The Rose' in Jo's memory.

Kim Leadbeater with the report of the Jo Cox Loneliness Commission in December 2017

He said: "I think her legacy is less tangible than projects specifically set up in her memory, but more in the groups that have either started or grown since - events like the Batley Iftar and Run For Jo. The Choir has grown since we did the single in her memory - more than doubled, and many of our members first sang with us on that."

The Great Get Together has gotten neighbours talking to one another - a feat deemed almost impossible in an age where we know acquaintances on Instagram better than the people to whom we live next door.

Indeed, three years after Jo's death, the weekend event in June continues to bring neighbours together and celebrate having more in common than the headlines would have us believe.

Her legacy is also carried on by her family.

Runners at the Run For Jo fun run at Oakwell Hall near Birstall

Sister Kim Leadbeater has become a pioneer for positive activism following Jo's death, with her role in the Jo Cox Loneliness Commission and spearheading the Jo Cox Way bike ride which has raised thousands for charity.

In light of all this, it would be safe to say Jo's legacy is far more than news headlines, opinion columns and another keyword in today's post-Brexit discourse.

Since her death, seeds planted during her 13 months as MP for Batley & Spen have bloomed and flourished into people coming together, helping one another, and just being a little bit kinder.

Remembering that we have more in common than the things which divide us is the most important thing we can do in this toxic time, and that really is the best way to honour Jo Cox's memory.