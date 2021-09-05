But it is currently only legal for people aged 13 and over to ride e-scooters on private land with the permission of the land owner.

The Government has been conducting a number of trials to investigate whether use of the vehicles should be legalised in public spaces, although Leeds is not one of the local authority areas taking part.

Trials are taking place in some parts of the country to help the Government to decide whether the use of e-scooters should be legalised on public land. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

We asked readers on our Facebook page whether they think e-scooters should be legalised for use on roads and pavements.

Martin Vidor: "No. They are motorised vehicles and should be driven on the roads and an appropriate rate of road tax paid."

Phil Rees: "Should be banned – full stop!"

Nick Nicholson: "If they want to ride them at all, they should be subject to driving test vehicle safety test, registration and vehicle insurance."

Tony Simpson: "Definitely not. They travel too fast so are a danger to either pedestrians or road users."

Carl Dudley: "Roads yes, pavements no. Licenses and helmets mandatory."

Lynsey Michelle Turner: "Pedestrian walkways no, cycle lanes and minor roads yes."

Ken Wakefield: "NO! Everyone caught riding them on public highways and not on private land should be prosecuted."

Keith Jordan: "No. They are dangerous on pavements for pedestrians, and on the roads for motorists."

Mark Collinson: "On roads only, and subject to the same laws as other motorised vehicles."

Mitchell Ward: "On roads, limited to over 16 with lights etc – yes."

