With this being debated, talk has also turned to which other settings this will be applied to.

We asked the question, "Should COVID vaccinations be mandatory for health and social care staff?".

Here are ten things you said...

The COVID vaccination has caused widespread debate.

David Graham: "They should be mandatory for the whole population."

Rachel Kay Haigh: "Absolutely not!!!! The entire NHS workers who worked all through the beginning of the scamdemic (including myself) worked without proper PPE, no masks and without a vaccine!!! So why make it mandatory now!!!! It has already been proven that if you have the vaccine you can still catch and pass on the virus so what exactly is the point in vaccinating healthy people?"

Tony Kingston: "If the vaccine works why are we looking at another lockdown?"

Janet Hudson: "No it should be personal choice."

Stewart Gibson: "No, my rights don’t end, where your fears begin."

Danniella Levine: "Shouldn’t be forcing it on anyone it’s disgusting."

Kim Ding: "Definitely yes."

Tony Harvey: "Choice."

Audrey Speight: "Of course."