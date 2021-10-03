Ryan's Kitchen: Meet the man behind Leeds takeaway empire serving Caribbean food for everyone to enjoy: 10 things you said

Ryan Simpson. Photo:James Hardisty

It was a hub of activity during lockdown.

Takeaways were prepared by their hundreds and orders boomed as people looked for a tasty treat while they were stuck at home.

Victoria Fletcher: "I can confirm that Ryan's food is amazing!! He did our wedding breakfast and the compliments we got for the food were well deserved."

Sarah Martin: "I love this place."

Diane Shaw: "Fabulous food."

Paula Cowgill: "My brother has worked close and next to this guy for many years now, and now calls him is brother. It’s an amazing restaurant and worth trying out. Love this place. Authenticity at its best!!! Xx well done."

Lee Boocock: "Well done Yorkshire Evening Post for shining a light on local business. I wish him every success in the not so certain climate."

Mannersboxing Leeds Manners: "Lovely atmosphere and friendly service..and to top it off...Great food with generous portions."

Saj Younis: "Well done ryan, hes genuinely one of the nicest people you could meet."

Katie Russell: "Not only an amazing restaurant with delicious, reasonably priced food and excellent service, but also just a very lovely man."

Sonia Martin: "Well done Ryan lovely guy lovely food."

Jen Mac: "Ryan does great Caribbean food….the Steamed Veg & plaintain, rice n peas & red salted fries are delicious veggie options!"