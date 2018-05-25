Reece Parker: What role should academia play?

A constant feature of the British cultural conscience since the turn of the millennium has been the notion of higher education as a revered force for social good.

New Labour swept to power on this very platform, with Tony Blair’s focus on ‘education, education, education’ tapping into a sense that further education could be the key for social mobility for those worse off, and also development of society as a whole.

It has taken until now for Blair’s 2002 target of 50% participation in higher education to be reached, but suddenly it feels that the wave of enthusiasm for universities is beginning to break.

That which underpinned this burgeoning success, both public opinion and political endorsement, is waning.

The last few years has brought with it an increase of sourness towards academics and their research.

This much was obvious in the ‘post-truth’ debate which characterised the debate surrounding Brexit, and was encapsulated in Michael Gove’s now infamous claim that “I think that the people of this country have had enough of experts”. It doesn’t take an intellectual to surmise that intellectualism isn’t the flavour of the month.

Universities are lacking more appeal than ever, with the latest data showing that 60% of UK universities have seen enrolments fall in recent years, with 30 of these institutions seeing reductions of over 10%.This shift in opinion towards higher education, both by prospective entrants into the system, and by the wider public, has run concurrently with the increasing marketisation of higher education.

This is no coincidence, with both migrations deeply and intrinsically linked. The tripling, then further increase, of tuition fees, as well as the recent introduction of the teaching excellence framework, are part of a wider pivot towards running education as a business. In the current climate, students are merely customers, who receive a service from institutions in return for their funds.

This dynamic has legitimised the view that academic work should ultimately provide an obvious and linear conclusion, an end product in return for your investment.

If it fails to do this, then research itself has no inherent worth.

For those outside the higher education system, this allows a dismissal of pursuits which don’t provide an immediately tangible sense of worth, degrees which focus on arts subjects for example.

For those in the academic system, this view has permeated, with STEM subjects seen as having more worth, and for those who resist this, they must compete for increasingly dissipating sources of funding.

We have reached a point where we must question what the role of higher education is. Academia exists in order to provide a service to society and oneself, but we are forced to consider what this service should be.

In our increasingly neoliberal society, should this service be goal-orientated, immediate and tangible, invested in technological breakthroughs and economic gain? Or should it be playful, inquisitive and open-ended, invested in exploration and connection.

Some of the greatest discoveries in human history have been made when least expected.

Reece Parker is Editor-in-Chief of The Gryphon at Leeds University.