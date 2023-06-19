Readers share their dream celebrity dinner guests from David Attenborough to David Bowie
We asked our readers who they would invite to a dinner party at their house if they had the option of any celebrity alive or dead.
What makes a good dinner guest is up for interpretation but our readers have chosen their famous guests with strategies in mind.
Some want singers to provide musical entertainment at their party whilst others are thinking about their guests culinary skills to see who can help out in the kitchen.
Many of our readers chose guests who they think would bring comedic value to their party such as Ant and Dec and Jo Brand.
But others wanted guests who they could have a stimulating conversation with – Sir David Attenborough was nominated several times for this reason.
Click through this article to see which celebs our readers have chosen.