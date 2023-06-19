Leeds news you can trust since 1890
We asked our readers which celebrities they would invite to a dinner party.

Readers share their dream celebrity dinner guests from David Attenborough to David Bowie

Our readers want to invite singers, chefs, comedians and actors to their ideal dinner parties.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

We asked our readers who they would invite to a dinner party at their house if they had the option of any celebrity alive or dead.

What makes a good dinner guest is up for interpretation but our readers have chosen their famous guests with strategies in mind.

Some want singers to provide musical entertainment at their party whilst others are thinking about their guests culinary skills to see who can help out in the kitchen.

Many of our readers chose guests who they think would bring comedic value to their party such as Ant and Dec and Jo Brand.

But others wanted guests who they could have a stimulating conversation with – Sir David Attenborough was nominated several times for this reason.

Click through this article to see which celebs our readers have chosen.

Kat Cheshire said: "Ant & Dec. Omg the party would just be the best."

1. Ant and Dec

Kat Cheshire said: "Ant & Dec. Omg the party would just be the best." Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Clare Smith said: "Michael McIntyre, sure to be a fun evening!"

2. Michael McIntyre

Clare Smith said: "Michael McIntyre, sure to be a fun evening!" Photo: Jeff Spicer

Joanna Earnshaw said: "John Lennon, David Bowie, George Harrison, Eric Clapton. What a blast that would be."

3. David Bowie

Joanna Earnshaw said: "John Lennon, David Bowie, George Harrison, Eric Clapton. What a blast that would be." Photo: Express

Karen Murray said: "Bradley Walsh and my family to enjoy his humour."

4. Bradley Walsh

Karen Murray said: "Bradley Walsh and my family to enjoy his humour." Photo: Jeff Spicer

