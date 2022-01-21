The new drink and dine concept from Tom Zanetti and his business partner Kane Towning is inspired by the pair's favourite Ibiza venue, STK, which combines exquisite steaks with some of the best parties on the island.

I was invited to Playroom's exclusive launch party on Thursday night ahead of the official opening this weekend, joining a glamorous crowd including Married at First Sight UK stars Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson.

Split over two levels, the venue’s ground floor has a stylish lounge with VIP tables on offer, as well as a heated indoor courtyard and outside terrace in Millennium Square.

Playroom has opened in the Electric Press, just off Millennium Square, in Leeds city centre

Upstairs there are sleek booths, LED lighting and a second DJ providing a soundtrack of chill house while diners tuck into a selection of mains and small plates.

After the success of Dollhouse, Tom and Kane's VIP haunt in Hirst's Yard, the DJ duo hope their Electric Press venue will add something new to the Leeds nightlife scene they love.

Kane told me: "When we created Dollhouse, we always had this second dine, drink and dance concept in mind.

"One of our favourite venues is STK in Ibiza and we wanted to bring a touch of that to Leeds.

"We love going to restaurants, clubs and bars and we wanted to combine all of that into one venue.

"It was really important to have food that's as good as the club vibe. We know we can create a great club, so the food was the biggest challenge for us."

And the food was spot on.

I ordered the teriyaki salmon, with perfectly crispy skin and a zingy dressing, with sides of soy and garlic greens and house fries.

There were plenty of small plates to share including garlic prawns, duck rolls and sweet halloumi sliders - which went down a treat with my companions.

As we move towards the end of all Covid restrictions, the pandemic has transformed what we want from a night out. And some of the effects are here to stay.

"It's definitely pushed people towards the dine and drink concept," Kane added.

"Anyone who wasn't familiar with that concept was forced into doing that during the pandemic. And once you've experienced your own exclusive area, you don't want to go back.

"Leeds is our home city and we absolutely love it.

"We've been fortunate enough to play in every city and town across the UK, as well as abroad, but Leeds has the best vibe of anywhere we've played.

"It's continually important for us to give people quality in Leeds, so they don't have to go to Manchester or London to get it."