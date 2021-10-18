According to the plans, two segregated cycle paths would be placed along the A660 Otley Road between Clarendon Road and Grove Lane, at a cost of around £4.7m.

This means the two segregated cycle paths will stretch from the university all the way to Far Headingley.

We asked YEP readers whether they backed the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the plans, two segregated cycle paths would be placed along the A660 Otley Road between Clarendon Road and Grove Lane

Here's what you had to say...

Danielle Mistry: "In Cambridge or London, yes. But there are lovely new cycle lanes near where I live, in Leeds, and it’s rare to see anyone on them. There need to be more options than driving or cycling."

Leslie Webb: "Great idea. Well overdue. Will hopefully speed the demise of climate-threatening private motoring in Leeds and pave the way for a fit and healthy future."

Sarah Mitchell: "How about finish off the rest of the roadworks round Leeds before starting anymore."

Jaimes Lewis Moran: "Wonderful, it's about time there was safer cycling infrastructure here; decades overdue!"

Carole Anne Jackson: "Why don’t they repair all the pot holes in the roads first. The roads are in really bad condition."

Cathy Cammegh: "Yes please. It took 20 minutes to cycle from west park to Notre Dame college with our prospective students. It would be great to know the route is safer for them. We passed queues of cars and beat the bus home. Cycling is the future."

Martin Dean: "Yes. Everyone on a bike means more space on the road."

Steve Brook: "A new cycle lane is never a good idea. It reduces capacity for all other road users and most cyclists don’t use the cycle lanes because they aren’t wide enough and full of debris and sunken drain covers."

Anthony Tate: "Waste of time, they have recently finished Dewsbury Road cycle lane, and when I walk down on a morning and up again in the evening the cyclists are still using the road."

Teresa Cook: "Yes excellent idea, the students can then all cycle to uni."