Parts of Leeds which will be bulldozed by the HS2 line - 10 things you said...
The YEP revealed which parts of Leeds were set to be bulldozed by the HS2 - and it is fair to say it divided opinion.
You submitted a range of answers on Friday in response to the article.
Here are some of the opinions you had:
Dave Womack: "Why bother, total waste of money."
Lynda Hamblett: "Not wanted or heeded!"
Simon Flint: "Never any money in the kitty to pay emergency workers but we can STILL spaff endless billions into HS2."
Martin Goodall: "Won't happen."
Graham Leigh: "Scrap leg to Leeds not worth the cost and disruption."
Darren Porter: "Waste of time and money to get to London 10mins quicker."
Lee Ellis: "Just scrap the idea, waste of money."
Cheryl Day Dockerty: "Not worth the years disruption and Carnage it will cause."
Adam Tighe: "Can’t wait for them to finish building it, I wasn’t able to get to London before..."
Paul Hardwick: "It's not just Leeds! It's the entire length of this monstrous waste of money!"
