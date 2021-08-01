You submitted a range of answers on Friday in response to the article.

Here are some of the opinions you had:

Dave Womack: "Why bother, total waste of money."

Lynda Hamblett: "Not wanted or heeded!"

Simon Flint: "Never any money in the kitty to pay emergency workers but we can STILL spaff endless billions into HS2."

Martin Goodall: "Won't happen."

Graham Leigh: "Scrap leg to Leeds not worth the cost and disruption."

Darren Porter: "Waste of time and money to get to London 10mins quicker."

Lee Ellis: "Just scrap the idea, waste of money."

Cheryl Day Dockerty: "Not worth the years disruption and Carnage it will cause."

Adam Tighe: "Can’t wait for them to finish building it, I wasn’t able to get to London before..."

Paul Hardwick: "It's not just Leeds! It's the entire length of this monstrous waste of money!"

Got something to say on this topic or another issue? Send your letters to [email protected] or write to The Editor, Readers' Letters, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.