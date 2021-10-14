This is what YEP readers had to say about proposed plans to introduce a charging zone.

The main aims of the strategy list getting funding to finally create a mass transit system, as well as more than doubling public transport numbers over the next decade.

But under the heading “we may need to consider”, the report stated: “A low carbon zone which could be similar to the ULEZ in London, where the most polluting vehicles are subject to the greatest charges based on CO2 emissions.”

Transport for London’s charging zone means most vehicles, including personal cars and vans, need to meet low emissions standards, otherwise their drivers must pay a daily charge to drive within the zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cars, motorcycles and vans which have more polluting engines are charged £12.50, while heavier vehicles, such as lorries, buses and coaches are charged £100.

This is what Yorkshire Evening Post readers have to say...

Mark Jones said: "Those that can walk should do for journeys of around 3 miles, cycle within 10 miles, I agree public transport in Leeds is appalling, regarding driving a car drive only distances of over 10 miles. Many lazy car drivers will drive distances of 3 miles when they could have walked or cycled."

Kevin Lawson said: "As in London it will spread out and eventually the " zone" will not be just the centre. It is another form of taxation plain and simple. If they invested in a mass public transport system which was both reliable and cost effective, there would be no need for vehicles in the centre?"

Lisa Verney said: "Nevermind reasonable bus fares until they actually show up and run to timetable then. This is an absolutely ridiculous idea".

Ian Short said: "If the road infrastructure was adequate they would massively reduce pollution, but yet again it is the motorists and business that prop up under performing and not fit for purpose councils and governments".

Mike Birtill said: "Good. About time. Walk, bus, train, cycle. Leeds isn’t big."

Liz Riley said: "Congestion charging has made London a much nicer city. Well done Leeds".

David Wooler said: "Leeds Clown-cil at it again. Tried to introduce once, spent millions on it, then decided to abandon it. Let’s waste more council tax, while claiming we have no money".

Val Weller said: "Will turn into ghost city."

David Exley said: "Nothing to do with climate change just a way of making money for councils /gov to waste on daft schemes"