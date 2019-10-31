Midwife shortage as Mid Yorkshire maternity shuts is general election warning to politicians – The Yorkshire Post says

Pontefract's maternity unit is due to close next week.

Citing staff shortages, the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust says the welfare needs of expectant mothers, and their newborn babies, can be met at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

But this does not excuse the abruptness of the decision – Friarwood Birth Centre will be ‘mothballed’ on November 8 and this will cause consternation to many mothers-to-be.

Mothers-to-be in Pontefract will have to give birth at Pinderfields Hospital in future.

And while health services have become more centralised – 5,700 women give birth each year at Pinderfields compared to 200 at Pontefract – community provision is integral to the NHS.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the Friarwood facility will reopen on September 30 next year – Yorkshire’s NHS trusts are not alone in struggling to recruit sufficient nurses, doctors and also midwifes to meet the needs of their patients.

This also pertains to the General Election, which will now be staged on December 12, as the main parties prepare to reveal their headline commitments to voters.