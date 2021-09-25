Amongst that rotated squad, a few debuts were made as Joe Gelhardt and Stuart McKinstry both came on for their very first senior appearance and, off the back of his Newcastle debut, Crysencio Summerville made his first start.

It’s always fantastic to see our most promising young stars being given the opportunity to show their ability along with the first team. With the strength of our current academy and some of the excellent performances they are putting in at U-23 level already this season, there will certainly be more to come in the near future.

Another big congratulations is in order from Tuesday, as our recently signed winger Dan James and his partner had a new arrival of their own with the birth of their first child. Only hours after the birth, James was on his way to Craven Cottage and ready to play; an amazing show of dedication very early on in his Leeds career.

It is hoped Leeds United fans will be able to stand together again.

All of us at the Trust of course wish the very best for Dan, his partner and their baby boy.

This week we also finally saw success in the long running campaign for the approval of safe standing areas in English football stadiums. We at the Trust are extremely proud to have played our part in the campaign, and to get the result we have been hoping to see for so long is incredibly rewarding.

The Supporter’s Ground Safety Authority announced on Wednesday that from January 2022, teams in the top two divisions of English football will be able to apply to be early adopters of safe standing in their stadiums. At the Trust, we’re very excited to see this and would love to see Leeds amongst these early adopters and hopefully have a standing area for fans at Elland Road in the near future.

Another thing to bear in mind if you’re headed to the game on Saturday is that Leeds Fans Foodbank will once again be collecting donations outside Elland Road, opposite the entrance to the cheese wedge. The food bank do fantastic work ensuring that the most vulnerable people in our community are well looked after and it’s always worth keeping in mind that they’ll be around to collect at our home games.

Amongst the most vitally needed food items right now are UHT milk, fruit juice, tea bags and biscuits. The donations the food bank have received have fallen away a little since the start of the season, so it would be great to come back and really show our support for the wonderful work they perform.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.

Marching on together.