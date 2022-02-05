Leeds United supporters issue rallying cry to get behind Bielsa following inactive transfer window

A small, well drilled squad has always been Bielsa’s design and by now we all know very well that El Loco’s vision is very rarely compromised.

With the amount of injuries we have had however, this decision is obviously a risk. An already thin squad has been pushed to its very limits. Though the fact that under these conditions we have still managed to steer clear of the relegation zone is a sign that the squad is equal to any challenge that could be thrown at them. As key players start to make their return there is plenty of reason to believe that our second half of the season will be stronger than the first.

As always, we will rally behind the team as they give everything on the pitch. The rest of our season is going to require a huge effort, but that has never been something that the squad has been lacking under Bielsa.

And we’ll of course be doing the same as fans, making sure we’re in full voice as always and pushing the team to reach the highest levels of performance they’re capable of. After all, we were recently voted the number one fans in England by a poll across a variety of football websites, we’ve got a reputation to live up to.

There was however, some positive transfer news of a sort for Leeds fans, as Gaetano Berardi found himself a new club with Swiss Super League side FC Sion. Of course we hope to see Berardi thrive at his new club, hopefully tricky wingers all across the Swiss leagues have gotten the memo to make sure their shin pads are on properly from now on.

Finally, all of us at the Trust would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Adam Hall, a lifelong Leeds fan who sadly passed away this week after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Marching on Together.