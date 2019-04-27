Leeds residents on their favourite buildings in the city
Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post panel where we ask Leeds people for their views on all things local.
This week we asked our panel about their favourite landmark buildings in the city as regeneration of the old Yorkshire Evening Post office and Majestic Cinema gets underway.
1. Sophie Mei Lan, MamaMei blogger
Leeds Grand Theatre and City Varieties are the biggest reason I come to Leeds. All venues are a huge part of West Yorkshire's cultural history and vibrance. We'd be lost without them. The market it is busting with amazing traders and businesses supplying great value products in an informal setting.
The Corn Exchange. I sold tee shirts there in 1992 and would often lose myself in the web-like glass dome, a vast and elegant skylight. And the lower level, subterranean... the whole rotunda an airy, luminous, beautiful space.