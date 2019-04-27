Leeds Art Gallery

Leeds residents on their favourite buildings in the city

Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post panel where we ask Leeds people for their views on all things local.

This week we asked our panel about their favourite landmark buildings in the city as regeneration of the old Yorkshire Evening Post office and Majestic Cinema gets underway. If you’d like to join the panel email chris.page@jpimedia.co.uk

Leeds Grand Theatre and City Varieties are the biggest reason I come to Leeds. All venues are a huge part of West Yorkshire's cultural history and vibrance. We'd be lost without them. The market it is busting with amazing traders and businesses supplying great value products in an informal setting.

1. Sophie Mei Lan, MamaMei blogger

The most iconic building in Leeds must be the Town Hall. The old Central Station and 1960s Albion Street with the Coop and Yorkshire Post offices hold many memories.

2. Dennis Appleyard

The Corn Exchange. I sold tee shirts there in 1992 and would often lose myself in the web-like glass dome, a vast and elegant skylight. And the lower level, subterranean... the whole rotunda an airy, luminous, beautiful space.

3. James Lee

I mourn the loss of the Lowfields Boys Pen, Elland Road. When you could stand with your dad and brothers and get scolded with hot tea whenever Leeds scored during their promotion push in 1989.

4. Dave Kelly

