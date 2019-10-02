Leeds needs to be bold in bid to keep city moving - the YEP says

How do you solve a problem like transport for Leeds?

It’s a conundrum that has left many scratching their heads in a bid to ensure the road network keeps flowing without grinding to a standstill on a daily basis.

Traffic at a standstill on the Leeds Outer Ring Road.

Once self-styled as a motorway city for the 70s, Leeds was seen as a leading light when it came to creating innovative transport solutions.

The use of urban motorways was an attempt to ease crippling traffic congestion in the heart of the city. Yet this car-centric approach continues to be a lasting legacy.

Despite the best efforts of transport chiefs to encourage motorists to leave their cars at home, Leeds still remains the largest European city without a rapid transport system.

While the £232m boost to improve the road and transport infrastructure is more than welcome, the city needs to be bold in its approach to ensuring that people can move around its network with ease.

There are claims the proposals will help towards long term targets to get people out of their cars and create a greener transport system.

But there are warnings from campaigners that improving the roads will simply encourage more people to get in their cars.

While planners give the green light to this latest package of improvements they need to continue to drive forward a long-term solution to keep our city moving.