Sinfield is to run 101 miles in 24 hours in November in a bid to raise £100,000 to support MND Association and The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

YEP readers had a lot of well wishes for Sinfield ahead of his mammoth challenge.

Here's what you had to say...

Leeds Rhinos' legend Kevin Sinfield presents Rob Burrow with the Spirit of Super League award. Sinfield will now run 101 miles in 24 hours for his old friend. (Picture: Phil Daly/SWPix.com)

Jeanette Page: "Fantastic Kevin just shows you will do anything for your friend Rob. Both of you are an inspiration. Good luck."

Prue Hopkins: "Good luck Kevin we are all behind you and Rob we know you can do it."

Mary Anslow: "Both great blokes"

Patricia Bettison: "You’re an absolute star Sir Kev. A true Legend alongside Rob."

Mandy Raven: "Wow, what a guy"

Gail Sargeant: "Kevin is incredible - the most challenging of things he does to raise awareness of the cruelest of diseases - MND - for which there is currently no treatment."

Rachel Duckworth: Amazing effort, well done."

Sue Halstead: "Their friendship is amazing and they are both heroes."

SteveandShirley Corns: "Amazing dedication to your friend's cause. You will do it."

Judith Donlan: "Amazing challenge good luck Kev."