Kevin Sinfield announces mammoth fundraising effort for The Rob Burrow Centre - 10 things you said
Kevin Sinfield OBE is to embark on his most audacious challenge yet in the name of his good friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow.
Sinfield is to run 101 miles in 24 hours in November in a bid to raise £100,000 to support MND Association and The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.
YEP readers had a lot of well wishes for Sinfield ahead of his mammoth challenge.
Here's what you had to say...
Jeanette Page: "Fantastic Kevin just shows you will do anything for your friend Rob. Both of you are an inspiration. Good luck."
Prue Hopkins: "Good luck Kevin we are all behind you and Rob we know you can do it."
Mary Anslow: "Both great blokes"
Patricia Bettison: "You’re an absolute star Sir Kev. A true Legend alongside Rob."
Mandy Raven: "Wow, what a guy"
Gail Sargeant: "Kevin is incredible - the most challenging of things he does to raise awareness of the cruelest of diseases - MND - for which there is currently no treatment."
Rachel Duckworth: Amazing effort, well done."
Sue Halstead: "Their friendship is amazing and they are both heroes."
SteveandShirley Corns: "Amazing dedication to your friend's cause. You will do it."
Judith Donlan: "Amazing challenge good luck Kev."
