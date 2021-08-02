West Yorkshire Combined Authority has chosen Willmott Dixon Interiors to lead the project, which is set to transform the look of the station, in New York Street.

Details of the work to be undertaken and images showing how the revamped bus station will look prompted plenty of comments on our Facebook page.

A computer generated image shows how the refurbished Leeds Bus Station will look.

Here's what readers had to say about it...

Jaimes Lewis Moran: "Good to see ramps/disabled access is being prioritised."

Anabel Martinez: "This is why the bus fares have gone so expensive. I do not see any problem with the bus station. I have seen worse."

Jane Mctear: "Wasting money on something that doesn’t need changing."

Maureen Rollinson: "What is wrong with the one we have? Money to burn."

Chris Howley: "Why not add a Wetherspoons to keep people busy while waiting for a bus? There isn’t one that end of town."

Tracy Ambler: "It’s no different! Try making the roads better and buses on time."

Wesley Dixon: "Look like something out of the 60s."

Kev Westwood: "Some cladding on shops. And a new floor? Wow, absolute massive change there."

Lorraine Letley: "It hasn’t been done that long ago."

Aimee Rose: "So dumb fixing what isn’t broken, but leaving what has been in need of fixing to rot. Great job Leeds."

