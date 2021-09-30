The Leeds Liverpool canal at Rodley. Photo: Gary Longbottom

No other season lends itself to this whimsy as strongly. I am perfectly content plonking on my sofa for the rest of the year. Autumn though, seems to stir up a change in me, and I am suddenly itching to get out for a walk.

Throwing on my thermals, waterproof jacket and usually unsuitable walking shoes, I march out into the cold, crisp air, armed with a travel mug of coffee and no semblance of a plan.

I am a very big fan of an aimless wander, having discovered the joy of it during the first lockdown. A ‘ramble’ I believe it is called, though that seems to refer to countryside jaunts, and there was never much of that in Hunslet.

Alongside a coffee, I also like to bring along my partner or a friend for the ride. There is nothing better than a gentle, casual chatter in person - a welcome break from the tyranny of Whatsapp messages.

I have found, however, that some people do not care to purposelessly wander and prefer a fixed end goal in mind. This, being Britain, is more often than not, the pub.

Thankfully, Leeds offers up one easy solution to meet the needs of both meanders and the beer-minded and that is the wonder of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

The 200-year-old Leeds and Liverpool canal links the two cities and offers 127 miles of walking and, though I prefer to limit my miles to single digits, I’ve still found plenty of pubs along the way.

Those heading from the Saltaire direction will enjoy a long, but pleasant stretch through Apperley Bridge and into Calverley. Here head for a crisp lager at the famous Railway Inn, a charming dog-friendly canalside pub.

Later, the Rodley Barge pub offers stunning views, with its beer garden backing onto the canal. If you’d rather keep walking, grab a coffee from the nearby ice cream van before continuing on, perhaps even calling in at the Rodley Nature Reserve.

A section of the canal I am fond of is from Rodley down into Kirkstall. This flat and easy walk offers plenty of time to chat as it weaves past Bramley Fall Park.

Before arriving at Newlay Locks you could call into The Abbey Inn, but for a longer walk continue on into Kirkstall before ducking off and into the Kirkstall Bridge Inn’s epic beer garden.

Last weekend, after the fuel crisis made us reluctant to drive into the Dales, we walked from Bramley into Granary Wharf for lunch. It was a longish walk - we got the bus back home - but easy, flat and above all, beautiful.

We are lucky in Leeds to have so much to do, all of the time.