A masterplan to stimulate high street recovery has been revealed.

Leeds City Council’s research, which spells out plans to stimulate recovery in Leeds, will be discussed by the authority’s Executive Board next week.

While the impact of Covid-19 will be felt “for many years to come”, Coun Jonathan Pryor said the plan would “help us achieve our ambitions”.

The research was unveiled yesterday as Sajid Javid and Boris Johnson also revealed the Government’s ‘winter plan’ to combat a potential surge in Covid cases in the coming months.

It includes a Covid booster jab rollout, usage of the NHS app and Covid Pass and, if cases do rise, the possibility of people being urged to work from home and mask-wearing mandatory again indoors.