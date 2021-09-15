Government's Covid-19 'winter plan' a sobering reminder of virus impact - YEP Comment
A new masterplan that could serve as a catalyst for the bounceback of high streets has been unveiled by city leaders.
Leeds City Council’s research, which spells out plans to stimulate recovery in Leeds, will be discussed by the authority’s Executive Board next week.
While the impact of Covid-19 will be felt “for many years to come”, Coun Jonathan Pryor said the plan would “help us achieve our ambitions”.
The research was unveiled yesterday as Sajid Javid and Boris Johnson also revealed the Government’s ‘winter plan’ to combat a potential surge in Covid cases in the coming months.
It includes a Covid booster jab rollout, usage of the NHS app and Covid Pass and, if cases do rise, the possibility of people being urged to work from home and mask-wearing mandatory again indoors.
While the work revealed by the council today is, of course, welcomed, the Government’s ‘winter plan’ is a sobering reminder that Covid-19 has not gone away.