Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Expedition leader Ed Stafford is evangelical about the benefits of jungle living for strengthening your family ties, judging by Into the Jungle with Ed Stafford (Channel 4, Tues, 9.30pm).

“Testing yourself in an extreme environment is an amazing way of building relationships,” he burbles, as he takes six concerned dads and their kids into the verdant expanses of the Belize hinterland.

The object is unclear, despite the voice-over asking: “Can doing something together you never thought possible make you a better dad?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You'd have thought that doing similar team-building exercises – abseiling, canyoning, eating porridge outdoors – could be done on a wet weekend in Abersoch, but you suspect the programme-makers might have pooh-poohed the Llyn peninsula for not being exotic enough.

Expedition leader Ed Stafford (front) with the dads and kids taking part in Into the Jungle on Channel 4 (Picture: Channel 4/Quilz Tamay)

And Ed is firmly on the side of getting back to basics, having transplanted his wife and kids to the central American jungle in search of a better way of life.

“Modern life is rubbish,” he says, “it's getting in the way of us being good dads.”

But don't worry, just turn your mobile phone over to Ed and surrender to the humidity,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jungle is a place where magic can happen,” enthuses Ed. “It changed my life, it can change theirs too.”

All the dads and kids on Into the Jungle with Ed Stafford in Expedition Base, as Ed gives them a health and safety chat (Picture: Channel 4)

What we don't hear is how magical the jungle for Ed's kids, as we don't hear from them, remaining shadowy presences. So we have to take Ed's word on the whole 'jungle makes for a happier family' assertion.

The six dads on the jungle jaunt aren't exactly the deadbeats you might have expected – which I guess is natural, seeing as they must be concerned enough about their relationships with their kids to have applied to go on the show in the first place.

And the filmed inserts of the families at home reinforce that view – these dads love their kids, want the best for them, and are determined to give them a better start in life than they had themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What seems to have them confused is the onset of teenagerdom, when previously loving kids who would – by and large – doing anything you asked of them turn into raging hormone factories and can appear hard to reach.

Adventurer Ed Stafford leads six dads and their kids Into the Jungle, in a new Channel 4 reality series (Picture: Channel 4)

It's unclear, however, how much a jolly in the jungle will help them, especially when Ed seems to be the type to give people something to do and then stand back and admire the fallout.

Sending them abseiling into a sinkhole, he watches as overbearing dad Jeff launches into a constant monologue at his petrified son Akai, never once intervening or advising.

Meanwhile, he can be crashingly insensitive. While roping up young Immy, who was born with a left forearm missing above the wrist, he says: “Your left hand – that you don't have – you don't need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several of the dads also seem to struggling with demons from their pasts, from growing up in care to the early loss of parents, which are bound to influence their own parenting.

And in this particular corner of the jungle there doesn't seem to be much help for them there either.

You assume, safeguarding issues and all, that there must have been psychologists and support on hand, but there is precious little evidence of that.

Of course, that might also have minimised the effects of the magical jungle and it's particular parenting powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end, you can't help feeling that the best way of helping these dads would have been to abandon the programme altogether and give them a course of family therapy and an equal portion of the budget – to help them take time off work, plan dad-and-kid activities and make life that little bit easier, that little bit less stressful.

And leave the jungle to Ed – and his invisible kids.