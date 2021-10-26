Chancellor Rishi Sunak must strike right balance with Autumn Budget - YEP Comment

Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday reveal spending measures as part of the budget.

But, as many businesses fear heavier levies following the impact of Covid-19, the Government is being warned that it would serve as a “kick in the teeth” for firms “already struggling to survive”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

But business leaders have been very clear ahead of the announcement.

Firms in Leeds - many which have teetered on the brink of closure for much of the pandemic - need a helping hand now from the Government.