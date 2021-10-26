Chancellor Rishi Sunak must strike right balance with Autumn Budget - YEP Comment
Business chiefs in Leeds have urged the Chancellor “not to hinder the recovery” of firms in the city when he announces his Autumn Budget this week.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:45 am
Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday reveal spending measures as part of the budget.
But, as many businesses fear heavier levies following the impact of Covid-19, the Government is being warned that it would serve as a “kick in the teeth” for firms “already struggling to survive”.
Read More
Read More"Life is too short": How Pudsey brothers turned tragedy into triumph after death...
But business leaders have been very clear ahead of the announcement.
Firms in Leeds - many which have teetered on the brink of closure for much of the pandemic - need a helping hand now from the Government.
Not another kick in the teeth.