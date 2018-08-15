Caroline Verdon: Immerse yourself in the moment and feel the joy

Is it just me or is pure glee and awe just something that we just don’t tend to feel as an adult?

We can feel happy and we can feel thankful and sad and scared and excited but actual awe seems to be hard to find.

This week we took our toddler to B&M in Armley for a well-deserved present. He’s nearly three and has been a pretty terrible sleeper until about a month ago when we introduced a star chart.

Fast forward and we’ve done three whole weeks in a row of him sleeping through which is insane as the most he’d managed before was one solitary night. Yes, we are seriously sleep deprived in our house.

His reward for three weeks worth of glorious sleep was a trip to the toy shop where he could choose anything he wanted. (No, not that one, no how about this one, no you have one like that already etc etc You know how it goes). He finally settled on a forklift truck because it was yellow like a digger and had buttons on it that made noises. What he didn’t realise was that it came with a remote control.

We got home and got it out of the box and he set about pushing it around the lounge floor and pushing the buttons on the forklift whilst my husband snuck into the kitchen to put batteries in the remote and then stood out of sight making it move forward and backwards.

Arthur loved it, he was confused as to why every time he went to pick it up, it drove off, but he loved it none the less. When Rob finally revealed the secret and handed him the remote his face lit up with glee. He was amazed and awestruck and filled with so much joy it made me wish I’d taken a video. It was blowing his mind that he could push a button on something in his hand and his forklift that was several meters away would move. I’d only seen his face light up like that once before and that was when we put him in a Jumperoo (aka the circle of neglect) and his laughs and giggles as he discovered jumping for the first time were infectious.

It got me thinking about how long it had been since I felt that level of complete awe.

I experienced it when Arthur was born and I remember not being able to do anything but stare at him with wonder. I remember feeling it a few years before when my husband and I went on a safari and on day one we went out for a walk with a guide and eventually came to this clearing where about 50 giraffes and zebras came into view, all peacefully having their lunch and a drink at the waterhole.

It was like the opening scene from Jurassic Park where they see the dinosaurs for the first time, it was completely magical.

Maybe awe just isn’t something we can feel as easily as an adult as it comes from new experiences but what about those times you look at kids consumed with joy over things they’ve done time and time again?

Arthur will seemingly never get bored of the baby shark song, he sings it loud and proud every time it’s on and gets lost in the dance and the singing.

Equally if we filled enough water balloons so he could spend an entire day dropping them on the floor he would and he’d be completely involved in living in that moment and perhaps that’s the key. Living in the moment. It’s so hard to do that as an adult. Our brains have so much swirling around them all the time from work, our relationships, health, money, food shopping, that DIY that needs finishing, the car that needs cleaning etc etc it’s no wonder it can be hard to switch off and focus on the moment. A friend of mine was given some advice recently and was told to do the thing that brought her seven-year-old self joy, the thing that her seven-year-old self would be shocked that she’d given up as she loved it so much.

She put aside the guilt of doing something for herself and booked a horse riding lesson and has said taking that time out and being completely immersed in something has made a world of difference.

My seven-year-old self would be horrified that I’d stopped singing and playing music – I was in every choir and group going so this week I’m going to make that change. Immerse myself in the moment and feel the joy.

Getting ready for Christmas

We had a call this week from Gemma in Morley who has finished her Christmas shopping. In August. Boom. Completed.

I haven’t even thought about beginning it yet. This Christmas is going to be a big one for us. My sister is a professional sailor and is based all over the world and hasn’t been able to have time off over Christmas for five years but this year she’ll be heading to our house with her boyfriend, along with my mum, my uncle and aunty, cousins, their other halves and their kids.

We’re going to have an absolute houseful as the inlaws will arrive on Boxing Day too and I can’t wait. That being said, we haven’t even thought about where people are going to sleep yet, let alone who is buying what for whom.

I’ve always like the idea of being organised for Christmas. Imagine having the shopping completed in November so that December is full of fun Christmas crafts and drinks evenings and Christingle services and reindeer spotting. My Decembers are usually spent procrastinating until time truly runs away with me and I end up doing a manic dash around the shops on Christmas Eve.

The problem is, I find that Christmas is a time where the shopping never really ends. If I was organised I’d think I’d finshed gift buying but then I’d see something else and buy it aswell and then I’d spot another thing and another thing. What I’m saying is, leaving it all to the last minute has nothing to do with laziness or poor time management. It’s a financially sound decision.

New ideas for TV shows...

UKTV have announced a new show, it’s called ‘Paul goes to Hollywood’ and stars Paul Hollywood.

He’s going to travel across the US cooking. I can only presume it was a late night at the office when they came up with that one, one of those Fridays where it was 17.25 and everyone got up to leave the meeting room when some idiot yelled “wait, there’s one more show idea we need to come up with”.

Everyone was so furious they were going to have to stay late on a Friday they accepted the first idea that popped into anyone’s head and promptly left for the weekend. It did get me thinking of other shows that could get commissioned though. Michael goes to Bolton? He just travels across the UK singing. Charlotte Church on religion? She visits churches and synagogues and other religious buildings and learns about them. Vin Diesel on fuel efficiency – he fills different vans with diesel and sees how far he can get before they conk out. I’ve plenty more ideas where these have come from, you know where to find me UKTV.

