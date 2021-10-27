Kirsty Marks, 36, was not a guest of the theatre but says she went inside the theatre while making her way home last Friday.

Mrs Marks, a web developer from Leeds, said she left feeling "distressed" after being refused permission to use the bathroom by two members of staff.

Kirsty Marks with her wife Natalie and their son.

While a spokeswoman for Leeds Heritage Theatres said it had been a "misunderstanding", the incident sparked a wider debate on the stigma that still surrounds breastfeeding in public places.

Here are some of the comments shared by readers on our Facebook page.

Claire Rose: "Any venue of any kind should accommodate a breastfeeding mum, but personally I’d have picked one of the many cafes or bars in the area instead and NO WAY would I have gone in a toilet to feed my baby."

Angela Steer: "If anyone wanted to feed at my business premises I would go all out to make sure mum and baby were comfortable and able to do so!"

Angela Garbutt: "It’s a shame that this lady felt like she had to go into the bathroom to feed her baby. There should have been a nicer place for her to do this."

Nicole Lewis: "I don’t know why they ever closed those public toilets on Bond Street. We needed them."

Jannet Cooper: "You shouldn't have to hide away in a toilet to feed your baby, it's the most natural thing in world. Just feed your baby if it is hungry."

Stacy Naylor: "There isn't enough support out there for us breastfeeding women."

Helen Beard: "Why is there such a stigma attached to breastfeeding as though it’s something disgusting? The only option available being to sit in a toilet cubicle to feed your baby is totally unacceptable."

Suzanne Tobin: "Oh gosh, adjusting to having a new baby is really hard. It sounds like there was confusion from the staff and that worry from the mum, who asked for a toilet to feed in."

Beverly Golesworthy: "That side of town is sadly lacking in public toilets. I think there are some in John Lewis, probably in Harvey Nichols, but I wouldn’t know where to find them; same around City Square area, it’s a long run to the railway station if you’re in a hurry."

Samantha Marsden: "Women should not have to use ‘bathrooms’ to feed their babies. Women should be encouraged to feed their baby anywhere and not feel judged."

