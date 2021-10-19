Bramley Shopping Centre owners advised to reinstate all 22 benches - 10 things you said
Leeds City Council has advised the owners of Bramley Shopping Centre to reinstate all 22 of the benches that were removed from the site.
The benches were suddenly removed from the centre in early June, sparking anger from local residents and many YEP readers.
The council has given the owners a month to comply with its request.
Here's what you had to say:
Pat Johnson: "Good, I realise that maybe they thought it was safer from a Covid infection perspective, this has happened everywhere and condemned a whole section of society to remain at home, isolated forever, many are unable due to age or mobility to walk round without needing a breather... Bring back seating everywhere please."
Ulla Boutwood: "Good of the council!"
Janet Tasker: "Way to go, a huge thank-you to all the local councillors, to Bramley Elderly Action and all the people who campaigned and signed petitions to get the benches reinstated."
Dot Dot Whitaker: "That would be great news."
Kieran James: "Panic over, order has been restored!"
Scott Raven: "Hooray"
Ann Lambert: "Maybe the Victoria Centre in Harrogate could add some seating too."
Sharon Milnes: "Same in Huddersfield town centre"
Neil Mallinson: "Bring back the benches!!!!"
Dan Crowther: "Success!"
