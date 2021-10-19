The benches were suddenly removed from the centre in early June, sparking anger from local residents and many YEP readers.

The council has given the owners a month to comply with its request.

Here's what you had to say:

Leeds City Council has written a letter advising the owner's of Bramley Shopping Centre to reinstate all 22 benches. Photo: Bramley Shopping Centre, pictured before the benches were removed.

Pat Johnson: "Good, I realise that maybe they thought it was safer from a Covid infection perspective, this has happened everywhere and condemned a whole section of society to remain at home, isolated forever, many are unable due to age or mobility to walk round without needing a breather... Bring back seating everywhere please."

Ulla Boutwood: "Good of the council!"

Janet Tasker: "Way to go, a huge thank-you to all the local councillors, to Bramley Elderly Action and all the people who campaigned and signed petitions to get the benches reinstated."

Dot Dot Whitaker: "That would be great news."

Kieran James: "Panic over, order has been restored!"

Scott Raven: "Hooray"

Ann Lambert: "Maybe the Victoria Centre in Harrogate could add some seating too."

Sharon Milnes: "Same in Huddersfield town centre"

Neil Mallinson: "Bring back the benches!!!!"

Dan Crowther: "Success!"