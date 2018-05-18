Andrew Cooper column: Painting city pink for international festival

“Painting the town red” usually infers a reckless night out.

Painting the town pink on the other hand is what we have witnessed in Leeds over the last few weeks in conjunction with the 2nd Leeds International Festival.

From the Leeds Letters welcoming commuters at Leeds Station to the spectacular spiegeltent in Millennium Square to illuminous neons shining out brightly from an assortment of city centre venues, we have seen 54 events, with 44 speakers and 20 international artists, over 15 days!

A remarkable city-wide programme of events which has been embraced and enjoyed by the business, public and creative sectors. So why do an international festival? It brings a focus on the city’s creativeness and innovation; it enables Leeds to reflect its DNA and culture, and finally it combines local creativity with international speakers and acts, enhancing that Leeds Welcome and Experience for all involved.

Highlights for me were sharing the sacrifice and glory with Leeds Rhinos legends at the As Good As It Gets? film premiere, an empowering and inspiring day with (predominately) women in STEM, hearing about out of this world adventures from the first Briton in space Helen Sharman and Baas Lansdorp, and seeing Briggate brought to life with fashion from high street retailers, independents and Leeds fashion students as well as industry talks and workshops with renowned names including Christopher Ræburn and Claudia Croft.

Now as the sun has put in an appearance, our attention at the Leeds Business Improvement District turns to summer events in key parts of the city including Sovereign Square, Bond Court and Park Square. Music, deckchairs and Wimbledon screens are just some of the activities to come to help enrich the day to day experiences of city centre users.

These enhancements have been driven by businesses themselves which encompasses the ethos of LeedsBID - to spearhead new and innovative events and projects, working in collaboration to improve the city and to showcase Leeds in a positive way.

So, do take a seat on us and enjoy.

Andrew Cooper is the Chief Executive of LeedsBID (Business Improvement District)