A word from the editor: The honour's all mine...thanks to Leeds Trinity University

I never thought the day would come when I would be donning a cap and gown for a graduation ceremony.

But it came this week - and what a fantastic day it was, and what an honour.

Just before Christmas I received a letter telling me that Leeds Trinity University would like to award me an Honorary Fellowship - I couldn’t believe it.

I did not attend university myself - not because I didn’t have the qualifications, or that it wasn’t encouraged in my family - in fact quite the opposite. I loved cooking, and had opted for a place at catering college. The college sent me a list of kit I would need - which included some hideous black court shoes. I hated them and, being somewhat headstrong, decided I wasn’t going.

I packed my bags and went to an office job in London, where I met a local newspaper journalist. His tales of the newsroom fascinated me - so I gave up my job and signed up for a nine-month journalism course. That was that. Almost 30 years later, I was kitted out in a cap and gown - a very special one at that - to be officially honoured for doing a job I love. I received it at a graduation ceremony at the Horsforth campus, alongside students from the university’s School of Arts and Communication and School of Social and Health Sciences and it was given for my contribution to journalism and the local community. I have always believed that local journalism matters, and that it can make a difference to people’s lives.

When I first started I couldn’t really believe the way people let me into their homes and their lives to tell their stories. Along the way I hope I have made a difference to some people and some causes.

It’s been a privilege to do this job and to play a small part in helping develop the next generation of reporters.