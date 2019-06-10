A word from the editor: First class facilities at Emerald Headingley stadium and home of Yorkshire CC bowled me over

I was lucky enough to have a sneak preview this week of the new facilities up at Headlingley - and they are incredible.

After more than two decades of planning the new £45m redevelopment of the Headingley rugby and cricket ground is finally complete.

Without the development the Emerald Headingley stadium would have lost its status as a venue for top-flight cricket. And after 130 years of Yorkshire Cricket history on that site, that would have been unthinkable.

Part of the new facilities includes a stunning suite which has views onto the cricket ground on one side and the Rugby stadium on the other.

This will make it a unique place for hosting events or corporate entertaining, and the standard of the decor and fit-out inside is certainly world-class.

The Yorkshire Evening Post hopes to bring you a behind-the-scenes sneak preview of this very soon, but I can tell you now it’s like something out of the Great Gatsby, sumptuous Deco-styling and quality finishes.

Headingley’s ground is a “proper” cricket ground, but with more grounds than games competition is very fierce to host big matches. This development will certainly ensure Headingley’s future as a place to host top-flight cricket and this summer it will be home to four ICC Cricket World Cup games and an Ashes Test Match, on top of the One-Day International it has already hosted. It truly is something to be proud of.

The months of disruption have definitely been worthwhile to have this first class facility at the home of Yorkshire County Cricket and the Rhinos - now we need some first-class performances on the grass to match it!

But the season is young - there’s still time.