10 things you said...Boris Johnson warning supermarket shelves could stay empty in the months ahead

The Prime Minister told reporters that the food sector was struggling due to a lack of hauliers and soaring gas demand, but claimed the problems were temporary.

Here is how you reacted:

Cheryl Clara Ohara: "No one's going to be able to afford foods the way the prices are going up on the VAT."

Supermarkets have been hit by shortages across the UK. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ian Slater: "Lack of people willing to work for peanuts, the housing crisis hasn't got any better so growing the population isn't the answer."

Steven Verb: "Here's a novel idea people. Go buy fruit and veg from a greengrocer, meat from a butcher, cheeses from a deli, markets etc. There's always plenty in stock. Stop relying on supermarkets."

Pam Cartwright: "Well keep on buying British - keep our farmers going."

Michelle Wood: "Only thing I have noticed a lack of is sparkling water especially in lidl, Asda and Home Bargains. Guess it's tap water for me now."

Sarah Mitchell: "As long as there's some sprouts left ill be happy."

Katy Banks: "But....there will still be chocolate won't there??"

Lorraine Letley: "I haven't seen any empty shelves and i go afterwork about 6.30 pm."

Paul Hardwick: "Well do something about it Boris!"