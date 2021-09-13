10 things you said... How would you feel if a mask requirement was imposed again

This weekend, we asked our readers how they would feel if a mask requirement was imposed again.

Here are ten things you said:

Karen Michele Shippin: "I still wear one all day at work, on the bus and in shops. Technically, I’m exempt from wearing a mask as I have severe asthma but I have got used to it, it’s not a problem."

Jack Quarmby: "Have not stopped wearing one."

George R Carman: "Not a problem, it should be still mandatory."

Sandra Jones: "I wear them all day at work,so I’m enjoying the choice when outside etc."

June Thomas: "Have never stopped wearing a mask since March last year, and will continue to wear one until I and my loved ones feel safe again...."

Ryan Walsh: "I would have no issue with it at all, I still wear a mask on public transport and in shops. It helps me feel more comfortable and if it helps others feel the same then it's no issue to me at all!"

Vanessa Brady: "I don’t bother wearing one so still wouldn’t bother if they brought it back."

Alison Harrison: "I have to wear one in work as I work for the nhs still wear it in shops and on the bus feel safer."

Katie Arifa: "Mask wearing does save lives. I've never stopped wearing mine."