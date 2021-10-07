A formal consultation on making Covid and flu vaccination a condition of employment in the NHS is due to end on 22 October, with iNews reporting that Mr Javid is ready to act quickly and bring this change into place.

After a change in the law, staff in care homes in England have until 11 November to get double vaccinated against Covid, after which point they will be legally barred from work.

Here are some of your thoughts on the planned changes:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid vaccines are said to be set to be mandatory for all frontline NHS workers under plans by Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Photo: Shutterstock)

Keith Huckfield: "If people don't believe in science or medicine, what are they doing in the NHS in the first place?"

Caroline Thomas: "I work in a care home so was mandatory. From the start of covid zero infections, all residents and staff double jabbed by March. Things started to open up and by September covid had entered the building. Because of being jabbed we only had one serious case (out of all the residents), had we not been could have been a lot worse. I initially did not agree with it being mandatory but have seen first hand it works. What I disagree with is that at the moment it is only mandatory in care homes."

Ben Eastwood: "Absolutely pathalogical. Beggars belief how people cant see how pernicious or dangerous this is."

Samantha Jacques: "Stop being so selfish and think of others."

Chris Kelly: "So I’m fully for freedom of choice but genuine question….. would you be happy with medical staff who were unvaccinated treating your elderly parent or someone?!"

Mike Driver: "Don’t see an issue here."

Mark Hudson: "When did we become a dictatorship surly this is down to choice!"

Maxine Berry: "I have no problem with this but I think some people will."

Sarah Rawstron: "Finally ... long overdue."