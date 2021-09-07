10 things you said about former Debenhams store in Leeds being given final approval to become student flats

Orchard Street Investment Management has received planning permission from Leeds City Council to transform the former Debenhams store on Briggate, Leeds, into 124 studio apartments.

The scheme, which is due to complete in the second half of 2023, will preserve the listed building’s architecture while adding a fifth floor, redeveloping the fourth floor and comprehensively refurbishing the interior to include a modern atrium running throughout the centre of the upper floors.

The former Debenhams store is to become a mixed use retail and residential site.

Here's what you had to say...

Moira Mulloy said: "More student flats!!!! Everywhere you look there building new flats.

"There's hardly any shops to go into Leeds city centre for. The market is empty and lifeless.

"We need some life back into Leeds city centre. Shops. And more shops"

Diane Thompson said: "Not more student flats, Leeds is getting overrun with them, we need more shops and a the market bring back to life."

Jill Rodgers said: "What a waste of a beautiful building".

John Bradshaw said: "Fantastic. More people living in the city centre will keep it thriving, now that outdated and unused department stores are freeing up space".

Anne Dobson said: "We don't need more student flats, families need houses why keep building everything for students."

Simon Cade said: "Good idea better than empty buildings".

Steve Hines said: "I wonder how many people actually read this article? The plans are to use the lower floors for retail space - presumably cut up into smaller segments - and the rest for apartments.

"The question is is there really any demand for a retail space the size Debenhams previously occupied?"

Anne Tetley said: "Business won’t come into city centres due to high car parking charges, excessive business rates and horrendous rents".

Paul Dishman said: "A hotel would be so much better".

Ian Stone Brown said: "Better than being left to fall apart".

