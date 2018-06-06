Opening new doors to higher education for young people in Leeds

A new funding scheme is aiming to open the door to higher education for young people from different backgrounds across Leeds.

Grants of up to £15,000 are on offer to community projects that work with youngsters and help them make “informed choices” about the next steps in their education.

The funding programme is being targeted at 27 council wards in West Yorkshire, including Armley, Beeston, Bramley, Burmantofts, Harehills, Hunslet, Middleton, Richmond Hill, Seacroft and Wortley in Leeds.

A total of £100,000 has been made available through a partnership of 12 colleges and universities called Go Higher West Yorkshire (GHWY), working with the Leeds Community Foundation charity.

Applications are being sought from projects that are in a position to deliver activity such as one-off advice sessions, creative weekly get-togethers and ongoing mentoring before the end of the year.

Helen Sykes, partnerships manager for GHWY, said: “We are delighted to be working with Leeds Community Foundation to deliver this programme and ensure young people across the region are better informed about their choices surrounding higher education and the impact this could have on their lives.

“We hope to receive a diverse range of applications that will support existing activity in this area as well as encourage new and innovative projects that not only develop young people’s confidence and resilience but also help to provide advice and prepare their parents, carers and other family members so they can offer the best possible support.”

Applications for grants should be made before midday on Thursday, June 28.

A briefing event about the programme will take place at College House on Park Lane in Woodhouse, Leeds, next Thursday, June 14.

Visit the www.leedscf.org.uk website for further information.