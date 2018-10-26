Opening date for Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s visitor centre

YORKSHIRE Sculpture Park’s new £3.6m visitor centre is set to open to the public next spring.

The centre, which is set to welcome its first visitors on March 30, will be known as The Weston in recognition of significant support from family grant-maker The Garfield Weston Foundation.

It is being built on a historic quarry site at the eastern entrance to 18th century Bretton Estate in Wakefield and will include a restaurant, gallery public foyer and shop.

Designed by architects Feilden Fowles, it is being built by Yorkshire-based company William Birch.

The Weston will increase the capacity of the museum and gallery which was visited by more than 480,000 people during 2017, its 40th anniversary year.