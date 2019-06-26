Opening date for new Leeds Aldi revealed

Leeds’ brand new Aldi store will open next month as part of an expansion of the German supermarket chain across the UK.

The store, on the former Ashleigh Signs site on Marsh Road, is due to open on 4 July, reports The Mirror.

A new Aldi store is due to open in Rothwell on 4 July (Photo: Shutterstock)

It comes as Aldi announces the opening dates of 12 stores across the UK out of 21 which are due to open by September.

Second Leeds store to open

The opening of the shop in Rothwell is the second of two new Aldis in Leeds, with a store on Kirk Lane, Yeadon, opening earlier this year.

In May it was reported that Yorkshire can expect seven new stores to open in 2019.

Aldi confirmed the Barnsley Road shop in South Elmsall will open later this year but did not state exactly when.

New stores in Fairfield Way, Whitby, Church Street, Armthorpe and Huddersfield Way, Holmfirth have already opened.

Supermarket growth

The discount supermarket is in the process of large-scale growth in the UK, targeting 1,200 stores across the country by 2025.

More than doubling its market share since 2011, the company now has 825 stores in the country.

This is set to rise to nearly 850 by September, with 130 new stores already open and in the pipeline for 2019 and 2020.