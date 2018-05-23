One thousand free Race for Life places up for grabs

Local women in Leeds are being invited to sign up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life and take advantage of 1,000 free places, on offer from Tesco and the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Tesco has been the proud partner of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life for 17 years.

The 1,000 free places are on offer for the Race for Life 5k and 10k event in Leeds taking place on Sunday, June 3 at Temple Newsam. On a first come, first serve basis, the first 1,000 women to sign up at www.raceforlife.org* will be given a free place, allowing them free entry to the event.

Tesco Group Communications Director Jane Lawrie said: “Race for Life brings together hundreds of thousands of people across the UK who are all committed to raising money to support life-saving cancer research. We’re proud to be the official partner for the seventeenth year.

“We’re giving away 1,000 free places in Leeds and the surrounding areas so that we can help get even more women involved. Whether they choose to walk, jog or run around the course, every little step helps. Our colleagues can’t wait to join everyone at the start line again this year.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding crucial research.

Emily Smith, Head of Events Marketing for Cancer Research UK, said: “We’d like to thank Tesco for their continued support and we hope that women in Leeds and the surrounding areas are inspired to join the fight at Race for Life.

“By signing up to Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives. By taking their place at the start line, women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.”

For more information on Race for Life events in the North West visit www.tesco.com/raceforlife

