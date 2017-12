Have your say

Four people were injured after a two-car smash outside a KFC restaurant in Leeds.

The collision, which also left one person trapped inside a vehicle, happened at about 9.25pm last night (Saturday).

Firefighters were called to the scene, outside KFC in Stanningley Road, Armley, and managed to free them from the car.

Three other people were hurt in the crash and treated by paramedics, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two fire engines attended the scene.