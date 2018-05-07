One of Leeds' oldest butcher's shops closes after 130 years

A well-known family butcher's in Harehills has closed its doors for the final time.

George Stephenson - English Meat Purveyor on Harehills Lane ceased trading this weekend after a 130-year residence on the street.

It was owned by butcher Mark Reucroft, who is believed to be retiring.

Customers paid tribute to the shop on Facebook, with many saying that generations of their family had shopped there.

Richard Webb said:

"From tomorrow this shop closes its door for the last time after 130 years. Not only do we lose a fantastic family butcher but a truly wonderful gentleman in Mark; I wish him well and all the best for the future. Sad day."

