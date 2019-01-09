One of Leeds' last traditional tobacco shops has closed after 30 years

Have your say

A traditional tobacconist has shut after the family who owned it switched their focus to online sales.

Greens of Leeds opened on the Headrow in 1989, and has now closed down two years before its lease was due to end.

The shop sold specialist cigars and pipe tobaccco, including luxury Cuban brands.

Owners Paul and Christine Green have run a thriving tobacco sales website, Smoke King, for several years and have decided to concentrate on the online side of the business due to declining footfall in the shop.

The reduction in the number of cigarette smokers and surge in popularity of vaping have also hit the shop's profits.

The unit is now up for rent.