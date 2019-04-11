One of Europe's most famous orchestras in first UK tour - includes visits to Scarborough, Harrogate and Halifax

Have your say

One of Europe’s most renowned Orchestras will visit Scarborough Spa this autumn as part of its first UK tour.

The 38-piece K & K Philharmonic will take to Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall stage to perform its Salzburg Mozart Gala on Monday 14.

Bearing the initials of its Austrian founder, Matthias Georg Kendlinger and his wife Larissa, the orchestra recalls the golden age of the Danube Monarchy.

More than 30 CD recordings, TV appearances and around 100 concerts performed across Europe every year have made the K&K Philharmonic what it is today: one of the world's foremost privately funded symphony orchestras.

Full of joy and musical finesse, the K&K Philharmonic’s homage to the Salzburg genius is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience. With its selected choice of masterpieces, the Salzburger Mozart Gala is a must-see for Classical music enthusiasts.

The program includes excerpts of works such as Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Don Giovanni or Le Nozze Di Figaro.

Tickets are now on sale via Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723) 821888 and at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk