One dead after car hits tractor and wall in Wakefield

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a car hit a tractor and a wall in Wakefield on Sunday evening.

The collision between two Volkswagen Golfs and a Massey Ferguson tractor ended with one of the cars hitting a wall on Batley Road in Kirkhamgate.

Officers were called at around 9.15pm to reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

A silver Volkswagen Golf was travelling towards Batley when it was in collision with a second Volkswagen Golf that was parked at the side of the road.

The force of the collision caused the first Golf to cross over to the opposite side of the road and collide with an oncoming Massey Ferguson tractor, before colliding with a wall.

The front seat passenger of the VW Golf suffered fatal injuries in the collision. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles involved driving in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1914 of 09/09.