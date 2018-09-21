One confirmed dead after A62 crash in Leeds

Police have confirmed that one person has died in a crash on the A62 in Leeds.
Police were called to reports of two vehicle crash on Gelderd Road/A62 in the direction of Leeds at around 2.20pm today (Friday, September 21).
The collision involved a red Volkswagen Take Up and a black Audi Estate.
There was heavy disruption leading back on to the M62 at junction 27 and the road remains closed.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a driver died at the scene.
Diversions are still in place.
