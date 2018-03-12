Oliver Awards 2018: The best restaurants in Leeds revealed at YEP awards ceremony

It’s been glitzy, it’s been glamorous and for a change someone else was doing the cooking as the best of food and drink in Leeds and the surrounding area was celebrated by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The tenth annual Oliver Awards were held at Elland Road on Monday night with some big name winners and a host of newcomers getting in on the action.

Restaurateurs from across the region came together with their staff and supporters for the ceremony - which had a Las Vegas theme complete with Elvis - at Elland Road Pavilion.

The two special category winners included Yorkshire-born consultant chef Stephanie Moon, who was given our coveted Outstanding Achievement award for her work in promoting Yorkshire produce and Yorkshire restaurants.

Check out our gallery of winners for all the restaurants on our gallery. How many have you eaten at?

Editor of The Yorkshire Evening Post, Hannah Thaxter said: “The Oliver Awards is always a glitzy night and this one did not disappoint.

Date: 12th March 2018.'Picture James Hardisty.'10th Oliver Awards, held at Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road, Leeds.

“It was a great night. It was fantastic to see the people behind one of the city’s most booming sectors.

“That would also explain why we had more entries this year than ever before which is a great achievement for an event that is now in its tenth year.”

The city centre boasts over 120 restaurants and cafes, 28 major hotels, 4 theatres, 30 nightclubs and almost 200 pubs and bars, with more beyond.

Sponsors were Tharavadu, Fusion by Design, Elite Shopfitters, Deliveroo, Kirkstall Brewery, Northern Catering Equipment, Whittaker’s Gin, Action Against Hunger , KC Caviar, Chefs Tableware, Kingfisher Drinks and Slingsby Gin.