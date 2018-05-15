Ofsted praises 'good' Adel Pre-School after Leeds inspection

A Leeds pre-school has been praised by the education watchdog after an inspection.

Ofsted yesterday said that Adel Pre-School on Gainsborough Avenue was a ‘good’ facility – the second highest mark possible – after a visit on April 18 this year.

A new inspection report reads: “Children are extremely happy and settled. They show high levels of self-confidence and self-esteem, benefitting from having warm, caring and trusting relationships with the enthusiastic, thoughtful and considerate staff team.”

Youngsters learn about healthy lifestyles, the growth of vegetables and benefit from daily exercise routines, the report says.

“Children manage their own self-care and thrive in the spacious, exciting outdoor environment. The manager is determined to provide good-quality childcare and is passionate about her role.”

It also praised how staff communicate with parents and the range of activities they plan.

Inspector Julie Dent said that the facility – which was described as ‘good after its previous inspection – is not yet ‘outstanding’ because “professional development opportunities are not yet astutely focused on supporting staff to raise their knowledge” and planned activities are “not always precisely focused on what individual children need to learn next”.