Officers patrolling these areas of Leeds issue tickets and catch two drivers using mobile phones
Officers patrolling Leeds caught two drivers using a mobile phone behind the wheel on Tuesday.
Neighbourhood officers patrolled Bramhope, Horsforth, Yeadon, Woodhouse, Headingley & Hyde Park.
They were assisted by the Roads Policing Unit as part of Operation SPARC.
Police said one vehicle was seized due to having no insurance.
A selection of other traffic tickets were also issued, officers confirmed.
A total of eight tickets for contravening mandatory arrows were handed out.
Two drivers were also caught using a mobile device whilst driving and penalised, police confirmed.
