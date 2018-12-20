Officers investigating hate crime search for loud man who talked of 'dislike of Muslims' on train from York to Leeds

A man who spoke of his 'dislike of Muslims' on a train from York to Leeds is being sought by officers investigating hate crime.

The incident occurred at around 11.30pm on October 17, when British Transpot Police (BTP) were made aware of a man talking loudly about his 'dislike of Muslims' on the 10.52pm Trans Pennine Express service from York to Leeds.

An appeal has been made over an alleged hate crime on a train to Leeds

A passenger on board sent a text message to BTP.

The man was white with a shaven head and approximately 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim to medium build.

He was wearing a blue bomber jacket with a white stripe, dark jeans and black trainers.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who were on board the train and heard what happened, to get in touch. Or, if the description matches someone you know, to get in touch.

You can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 663 of 27/10/2018. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.