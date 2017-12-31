Officer rescued pensioner after fire at house in East Ardsley

AN ELDERLY woman was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a small fire at a house in East Ardsley this afternoon.

Fire crews from Morley, Rothwell and Ossett were called to reports of a house fire at a property on the Crescent at East Ardsley just before 2.30pm today. (Sun Dec 31)

West Yorkshire Fire Service said a police community support oficer had entered the property, extinguished the small fire in a wastebin and was in the process of leading the elderly woman to safety when crews arrived at the scene.

The woman was suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital by ambulance.